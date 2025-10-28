Minnesota United FC beats Seattle 3-2 in PKs to take 1-0 lead in MLS Playoffs

The Brief Minnesota United FC has a 1-0 lead over Seattle Sounders FC in the MLS Cup Playoffs after a win in penalty kicks Monday night at Allianz Field. Kelvin Yeboah, Nectarios Triantis and Joaquin Pereyra scored in the shootout for the Loons. Dayne St. Clair made one save, and got the help of a shot hitting the crossbar and another hitting a post.



It wasn’t exactly the path they had in mind, but Minnesota United FC has a 1-0 lead over Seattle Sounders FC in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Loons and Seattle played more than 90 minutes of scoreless soccer Monday night at Allianz Field before Minnesota won the game in penalty kicks, 3-2. Minnesota United FC takes the lead in the best-of-three series, and can advance to the Western Conference Semifinals with a win next Monday night in Seattle.

"We were very reliant on real discipline, a real desperation to keep the ball out of the back of the net. A collective will to get over the line, and ultimately a real belief in what we do to make life difficult for teams and why we are where we are," Loons coach Eric Ramsay said. "It wasn’t spectacular, but it was effective and ultimately we got what we wanted."

Loons win in penalty kicks

What we know:

MLS Playoff rules state that if a playoff game is tied at the end of regulation, there is no overtime. It goes straight to penalty kicks. With the home environment created by the Wonderwall at Allianz Field, the Loons were more than ready.

Kelvin Yeboah, Nectarios Triantis and Joaquin Pereyra found the net for the Loons.

"It’s massive for the team and the fans and the club as whole. Going into Game 2 with a win, a win at home is always what you want," Triantis said after the win. "You practice penalties and all you can do is try your best."

Dayne St. Clair saves the day

Why you should care:

Dayne St. Clair, an MLS All-Star and candidate for the league’s Keeper of the Year, did his part Monday night. He kept a clean sheet in regulation, made one save in penalty kicks and got the help of one shot hitting the crossbar, and another hitting a post to preserve the playoff win.

St. Clair said after the game he did his fair share of chirping the opposition to try and get in their head.

"Definitely a nice feeling, but we know the series isn’t over and we need to get another win to finish it off," St. Clair said. "It’s me versus them, and I’m probably one of the most competitive people. I’m saying anything and everything under the sun to try and throw them off."

"I think he loves those moments. I don’t think you’ll find a guy more in his element than penalty shootouts at Allianz than Dayne," Ramsay said. "He’s really expectant of himself in those moments."

Game 2 next Monday night

What's next:

Minnesota United heads to Seattle next Monday night for Game 2 of the best-of-three series. If the Loons win, they eliminate the Sounders and advance in the MLS Cup Playoffs. If they lose, a decisive Game 3 would be back at Allianz Field on Nov. 8.