Twins to face Phillies at MLB's Field of Dreams in 2026

By
Published  November 19, 2025 6:12pm CST
Minnesota Twins
FOX 9
The Brief

    • Major League Baseball  at Field of Dreams will feature the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 13, 2026.
    • Netflix will broadcast the event live from Dyersville, Iowa, as part of a new partnership with MLB.
    • A minor league game will also take place on Aug. 11, 2026, featuring the Iowa Cubs and St. Paul Saints.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet at the iconic Field of Dreams site in Iowa for a special Major League Baseball game in 2026. 

MLB's return to the field of dreams 

What we know:

The game on Aug. 13, 2026, will be a home date for the Twins, with the series continuing at Target Field in Minneapolis. Netflix will broadcast the event, marking a new collaboration with MLB. 

The backstory:

The Field of Dreams game began in 2021, with the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, followed by the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs in 2022. 

The inaugural game won a Sports Emmy and was named "Sports Event of the Year." 

Minor league match-up at Field of Dreams 

What they're saying:

"It is an honor to have been selected for the return of the prestigious MLB at Field of Dreams game," said John Middleton, Phillies Managing Partner and CEO. 

Joe Pohlad of the Twins expressed excitement about the event's return to Iowa. 

Local perspective:

Keith Rahe of Dyersville Events, Inc. highlighted the significance of hosting such a prestigious event and the excitement it brings to the region and state of Iowa.

What we don't know:

Specific details about ticket sales and fan attendance for the 2026 game have not been announced. 

The Source: This story uses information from a press release by MLB and Universal Products and Experiences.

