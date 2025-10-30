Cheryl Reeve headed to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

The Brief The Women's Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday Minnesota Lynx coach and GM Cheryl Reeve is being inducted as a member of the 2025 class. Reeve has led the Lynx to four WNBA titles, and has an Olympic gold medal as a head coach. She'll be inducted as part of an eight-member class in June 2026 in Tennessee.



Cheryl Reeve has earned plenty of accolades throughout her basketball career as a coach.

She can now add Hall of Famer to the already long list.

Cheryl Reeve named to Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

What we know:

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday Reeve is part of the 2025 class.

Reeve just finished her 16th season as the Minnesota Lynx head coach. She’s a four-time WNBA Coach of the Year, and a two-time WNBA Executive of the Year.

Reeve has led the Lynx to four WNBA titles – 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. She’s also led the Lynx to 364 regular season wins, and 52 playoff wins in 16 seasons. Reeve is the all-time winningest coach in WNBA history.

Reeve led the Lynx to a franchise record 34 regular season wins in 2025, but the Lynx lost in the WNBA semifinals after star Napheesa Collier went down with an ankle injury.

Cheryl Reeve with Team USA

Why you should care:

Reeve has also made an impact in international basketball, representing Team USA as a head coach for the Women’s National Team from 2021-24. Reeve led the Americans to Olympic gold at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Team USA now has eight straight gold medals in women’s basketball.

Reeve was also an assistant for gold medal teams at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, and at the 2014 and 2018 FIBA World Cups. She’s 74-4 as a coach with Team USA.

Hall of Fame induction

What's next:

Reeve will be officially inducted, along with seven others, at a ceremony on June 27, 2026, at The Tennessee Theatre. Among the other inductees are Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne and ESPN broadcaster Doris Burke.