A banner Sunday for Minnesota sports: Vikings, Wild & Timberwolves win

If you’re a Minnesota sports fan, it doesn’t get much better than what transpired on Sunday.

For the first time in 22 years, the Vikings, Wild and Timberwolves all played on the same day. They all won their games, each with different circumstances. The last time that happened? It was Dec. 20, 2003

The Gophers’ men’s and women’s basketball teams also won non-conference games in blowout fashion, hours apart at Williams Arena. Here’s a look at how Sunday transpired.

Quinn Hughes scores in Wild debut, 6-2 victory

The backstory:

Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin made a blockbuster trade over the weekend, acquiring Quinn Hughes, one of the best defenseman in the NHL. In exchange for Hughes, Guerin sent Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, Liam Ohgren and a first round pick to the Vancouver Canucks.

That’s a haul for one player, and a signal Guerin is trying to go all-in on a Stanley Cup Playoff run for a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff series in more than a decade.

Hughes made his Wild debut Sunday afternoon, and was greeted with a standing ovation at Grand Casino Arena. He also scored early in the third period as the Wild beat the Boston Bruins 6-2.

"Really appreciate him trading the assets he did to get me. Some teams are in until they hear what they have to trade to get me, but Billy was full in," Hughes said after the game. "I want to do what I can hear and prove him right. He was a big reason why I wanted to come here."

Timberwolves beat Kings without Anthony Edwards

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves were without star Anthony Edwards for a second straight game as he deals with a foot issue. The Timberwolves out-scored the Kings 29-19 in the fourth quarter to claim a 117-103 victory, and improve to 17-9 on the season. They’re in the No. 6 spot in the West, and are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Julius Randle led four players in double figures with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden McDaniels had 21 points, and Donte DiVincenzo and Bones Hyland each scored 18.

J.J. McCarthy leads Vikings past Cowboys, 34-26

What we know:

J.J. McCarthy made his eighth career start on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys, and he’s starting to show signs he could be the Vikings’ franchise quarterback. McCarthy threw for a career-high 250 yards, and accounted for three total touchdowns. He hit Jailen Nailor for a pair of scores, and ran one in himself on fake handoff that had the entire Dallas defense fooled.

That's all after the Vikings were eliminated from the NFC Playoffs earlier Sunday.

