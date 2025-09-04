Minnesota Aurora FC extends 988 jersey auction for Annunciation shooting victims

article

The Brief Minnesota Aurora FC is extending the auction of its 988 jerseys to Sept. 20 to help support the victims of the Annunciation Church and School mass shooting. All proceeds will go to the Minnesota chapter of the National Alliance for Mental Illness. The auction also includes signed jerseys from several Minnesota sports teams.



Minnesota Aurora FC announced Thursday it has extended its auction of 988 jerseys to Sept. 20 to help support the victims of the mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School.

Minnesota Aurora 988 jersey auction

What we know:

Minnesota Aurora FC is auctioning one-of-a-kind warm-up jerseys with "988" messaging. Fans can bid on jerseys signed by the entire Aurora 2025 roster. All proceeds from the auction go to the Minnesota chapter of the National Alliance for Mental Illness. The group aims to provide education, support and advocacy for those living with mental illness.

Other auction items

Why you should care:

In addition to jerseys signed by the Minnesota Aurora FC roster, here is what else is up for auction.

The entire roster from the Lynx, St. Paul Saints, United, Twins and Windchill

Minnesota Wild players Matt Boldy, Jared Spurgeon and others

Minnesota Vikings players C.J. Ham, Aaron Jones, Josh Metellus, and Andrew Van Ginkel

Minnesota Frost players Taylor Heise, Maddie Rooney and others

NHL Minnesota players Nate Schmidt, Eric Haula and more

Annunciation shooting

The backstory:

Two students were killed and a total of 21 others were wounded, including three adults, when a shooter opened fire as Annunciation Catholic School was hosting mass during the first week of classes. Earlier this week, it was revealed that three students were released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

Wednesday, Vice President J.D. Vance visited the Annunciation Church memorial site and spoke with one family impacted by the shooting.