Minnesota Wild acquires Quinn Hughes in blockbuster trade

The Minnesota Wild acquired defenseman Quinn Hughs from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster trade. The Wild sent over Marco Rossi, defenseman Zeev Buium, winger Liam Ohgren, and a first round pick in the 20-26 draft in exchange.



The Minnesota Wild made a huge trade for one of the NHL's best hockey players, acquiring defenseman Quinn Hughs from the Vancouver Canucks.

The Minnesota Wild made the announcement on Friday night.

In exchange for Hughes, the Wild sent center Marco Rossi, defenseman Zeev Buium, winger Liam Ohgren, and a first round pick in the 20-26 draft.

This blockbuster trade marks the Wild's boldest action made yet toward ending a decade-long skid of playoff series defeats.