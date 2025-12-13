Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Wild acquires Quinn Hughes in blockbuster trade

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  December 13, 2025 9:38am CST
Sports
The Brief

    • The Minnesota Wild acquired defenseman Quinn Hughs from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster trade. 
    • The Wild sent over Marco Rossi, defenseman Zeev Buium, winger Liam Ohgren, and a first round pick in the 20-26 draft in exchange.
    • FOX 9 will have updates on the trade today at noon.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Wild made a huge trade for one of the NHL's best hockey players, acquiring defenseman Quinn Hughs from the Vancouver Canucks. 

Minnesota Wild trade

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Wild made the announcement on Friday night. 

In exchange for Hughes, the Wild sent center Marco Rossi, defenseman Zeev Buium, winger Liam Ohgren, and a first round pick in the 20-26 draft.

This blockbuster trade marks the Wild's boldest action made yet toward ending a decade-long skid of playoff series defeats. 

