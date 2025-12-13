Minnesota Wild acquires Quinn Hughes in blockbuster trade
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Wild made a huge trade for one of the NHL's best hockey players, acquiring defenseman Quinn Hughs from the Vancouver Canucks.
Minnesota Wild trade
Big picture view:
The Minnesota Wild made the announcement on Friday night.
In exchange for Hughes, the Wild sent center Marco Rossi, defenseman Zeev Buium, winger Liam Ohgren, and a first round pick in the 20-26 draft.
This blockbuster trade marks the Wild's boldest action made yet toward ending a decade-long skid of playoff series defeats.
