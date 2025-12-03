Timberwolves, Lynx hosting sale of signed items, team-issued gear

article

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx are hosting a locker room liquidation sale on Thursday, Dec. 4. The sale will feature discounted merchandise, including signed items and team-issued gear. All proceeds will benefit The Minnesota Fastbreak Foundation.



Fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx have a chance to snag some exclusive team merchandise at a special sale event.

Locker room liquidation sale details

What we know:

The sale will take place on Thursday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until all items are sold, at Mayo Clinic Square, Suite 110. Fans can purchase discounted Wolves and Lynx merchandise, including signed items and team-issued gear.

A range of apparel, including T-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts, pants, and shorts, will be available in various colors. Payment can be made using credit cards or Apple Pay, as cash will not be accepted.

Why you should care:

All proceeds from the sale will benefit The Minnesota Fastbreak Foundation, the teams' philanthropic arm that supports various community initiatives.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if there will be any limits on the number of items each fan can purchase, or how much the items will cost.