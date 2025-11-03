MNUFC’s Dayne St. Clair wins MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

The Brief Minnesota United FC's Dayne St. Clair was named Major League Soccer Goalkeeper of the Year for the 2025 season. St. Clair made 113 saves in the regular season, including 10 shutouts. He made one save in penalty kicks last Monday as the Loons beat Seattle in Game 1 of the MLS Cup Playoffs.



Minnesota United FC was in the process of flying to Seattle for Game 2 of its best-of-three series in the MLS Cup Playoffs when Dayne St. Clair knew something might be up.

Dayne St. Clair wins MLS honor

The backstory:

Team cameras were pointed at St. Clair as another team member took the intercom phone, which is usually used for pre-flight announcements. In this moment, it was made official that St. Clair was named Major League Soccer’s Goalkeeper of the Year for the 2025 season.

St. Clair had an MLS-best 77.93 save percentage. He set single-season career-highs with 113 saves and 10 clean sheets. He’s the only MLS goalkeeper this year to record a goals against average of 1.0 or lower, with a save percentage above 75. His 113 saves were fourth in the MLS this season, and hist 10 shutouts were also fourth.

In a video posted to social media by the team, St. Clair takes the intercom phone and calls it a team award.

St. Clair steps up in playoffs

Why you should care:

The Loons are in Seattle Monday night looking to eliminate Sounders FC from the MLS Cup Playoffs. He kept a clean sheet in regulation in Game 1 at Allianz Field, then made one save, and got the help of a crossbar and a post as Minnesota United FC took Game 1 3-2 in penalty kicks.

If the Loons win Game 2 Monday night, they sweep the series and move onto the Western Conference Semifinals.