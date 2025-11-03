MNUFC’s Dayne St. Clair wins MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota United FC was in the process of flying to Seattle for Game 2 of its best-of-three series in the MLS Cup Playoffs when Dayne St. Clair knew something might be up.
The backstory:
Team cameras were pointed at St. Clair as another team member took the intercom phone, which is usually used for pre-flight announcements. In this moment, it was made official that St. Clair was named Major League Soccer’s Goalkeeper of the Year for the 2025 season.
St. Clair had an MLS-best 77.93 save percentage. He set single-season career-highs with 113 saves and 10 clean sheets. He’s the only MLS goalkeeper this year to record a goals against average of 1.0 or lower, with a save percentage above 75. His 113 saves were fourth in the MLS this season, and hist 10 shutouts were also fourth.
In a video posted to social media by the team, St. Clair takes the intercom phone and calls it a team award.
St. Clair steps up in playoffs
Why you should care:
The Loons are in Seattle Monday night looking to eliminate Sounders FC from the MLS Cup Playoffs. He kept a clean sheet in regulation in Game 1 at Allianz Field, then made one save, and got the help of a crossbar and a post as Minnesota United FC took Game 1 3-2 in penalty kicks.
If the Loons win Game 2 Monday night, they sweep the series and move onto the Western Conference Semifinals.