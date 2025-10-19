Minnesota United FC to face Seattle Sounders in MLS Cup Playoffs

article

The Brief Minnesota United FC is the No. 4 seed for the MLS Cup Playoffs and faces Seattle Sounders FC in a best-of-three series. The Loons set a franchise record with 16 regular season wins. Game 1 is Oct. 27 at Allianz Field.



Minnesota United FC didn’t exactly finish the regular season strong, but the Loons are headed to the Major League Soccer playoffs.

Loons get No. 4 seed

What we know:

Minnesota United FC got the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs, and will face No. 5-seeded Seattle Sounders FC in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. It will be a best-of-three series. Here is a look at the schedule:

Game 1 – Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Allianz Field

Game 2 – Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders, 9:55 p.m. Nov. 3 at Lumen Field

Game 3 (if necessary) – Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders, Nov. 8 at Allianz Field (time TBD)

The two teams have playoff history, having met previously in the 2020 Western Conference Finals. Minnesota United had a 2-0 lead, only to lose 3-2.

Minnesota United’s regular season

Why you should care:

The Loons made franchise history with 16 regular seasons, but were in the No. 2 spot in the West at one point in the summer. They’ve lost three of their last four matches heading into the playoffs. The Loons are 8-5-4 at Allianz Field this season.

All Minnesota United playoff games will air on MLS Season Pass, and are available for free for Apple TV subscribers. Games 1 and 2 will broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1.

MLS Cup Playoff format

What's next:

The first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs is a best-of-three series. That means the first team to two wins advances to the Western Conference semifinals.

There are no ties and no aggregate score. If the game is tied at the end of regulation, it goes to penalty kicks. Last year, Minnesota United FC beat Real Salt Lake in penalty kicks twice to advance in the MLS Cup Playoffs.