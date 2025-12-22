Timberwolves, Wild TV future could be in flux if FanDuel Sports Network dissolves

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves and Wild could have their TV future in flux if FanDuel Sports Network dissolves. The network is in danger of shutting down unless Main Street Sports Group can close its sale to DAZN by January. The Timberwolves are one of 13 NBA teams impacted, while the Wild are one of seven NHL teams.



Minnesota Timberwolves and Wild fans could soon be scrambling for ways to watch their teams play, with the future of FanDuel Sports Networks uncertain.

FanDuel Sports Networks dissolving?

What we know:

According to a report from Tom Friend in the Sports Business Journal, FanDuel Sports Networks is under serious threat of shutting down unless a sale to another sports streaming platform, DAZN, closes in January.

Main Street Sports Group, which owns the FanDuel Networks, is in danger of dissolving after missing its December payment to the St. Louis Cardinals. They have contracts with 29 teams between the NBA, NHL and MLB.

If FanDuel’s sale to DAZN does not close in January, Main Street Sports Group will dissolve. FanDuel Sports Network will shut down at the end of the NHL and NBA regular season.

What happens to the Timberwolves?

Why you should care:

The short answer is we don’t yet know. The Timberwolves are one of 13 NBA teams in the FanDuel Sports Network owned by Main Street Sports group. The Wolves are currently 19-10, in the No. 5 spot in the West and just beat the Oklahoma City Thunder last Friday, the best team in the league.

The Timberwolves have made the Western Conference Finals two straight seasons, have one of the best players in the league in Anthony Edwards and announced late last week they’re bringing back Kevin Garnett in a non-basketball role.

After decades of malfunction and a lack of leadership, the Timberwolves are as engaging and marketable as they’ve ever been.

What about the Wild?

The backstory:

Similar to the Timberwolves, we don’t know yet. The Wild is one of seven NHL teams on FanDuel Sports Network, owned by Main Street Sports Group.

The Wild is one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now, third in the West at 22-10-5. They just had a seven-game win streak snapped by the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. Bill Guerin took his biggest swing yet as general manager recently, trading for star defenseman Quinn Hughes.

The Wild seem destined to make a playoff run after more than a decade of not getting past the first round.

Fans for both teams must hope the FanDuel sale to DAZN goes through. The good news is that a majority of playoff games for either are on national television, but it will also mean a lot of very late nights.

What about the Twins?

Local perspective:

This situation does not impact the Minnesota Twins. Twins.TV is run by Major League Baseball, and the team is no longer affiliated with FanDuel Sports Network. That change was made before the 2025 regular season.