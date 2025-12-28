Vikings-Packers: An early look at Week 18

The Brief The Vikings host the Green Bay Packers to close out the 2025 regular season at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed after losing to the Baltimore Ravens, and are unlikely to play starters at Minnesota in Week 18. We'll see if J.J. McCarthy returns from a hand injury, or if Max Brosmer gets his third career start.



After what’s been mostly a disappointing season, the Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers next weekend to close out 2025.

Vikings-Packers: What to expect

What we know:

The Vikings enter Week 18 at 8-8, and can finish the season above .500 with a win despite being already eliminated from the NFC Playoffs. They’ve won four straight games since falling to 4-8. They rode a dominant defensive effort to get a 23-10 win over the Detroit Lions on Christmas, knocking the Lions out of the playoffs.

The Packers earned a playoff spot with that Vikings’ win, but the Chicago Bears are the NFC North champions after Green Bay’s 41-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night. The Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed.

Will the Packers play their starters?

The other side:

Jordan Love missed Saturday’s game in the concussion protocol, and the Packers can’t improve their seed with a win over the Vikings. Next week's result means nothing for Green Bay, other than playing on the road against a division rival.

That makes it highly unlikely Matt LaFleur would suit up starters against Minnesota, with a playoff game looming the following weekend.

Will J.J. McCarthy return?

Why you should care:

The Vikings close out the regular season hoping to have J.J. McCarthy back on the field. He missed Thursday’s game with a small fracture in his throwing hand, suffered at the New York Giants.

It’s his third injury this season, and fourth of his career. He missed five games with a sprained ankle, one with a concussion and last week’s hand injury. If McCarthy can’t return, Max Brosmer will get his third career start.