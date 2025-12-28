Vikings-Packers: An early look at Week 18
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After what’s been mostly a disappointing season, the Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers next weekend to close out 2025.
Vikings-Packers: What to expect
What we know:
The Vikings enter Week 18 at 8-8, and can finish the season above .500 with a win despite being already eliminated from the NFC Playoffs. They’ve won four straight games since falling to 4-8. They rode a dominant defensive effort to get a 23-10 win over the Detroit Lions on Christmas, knocking the Lions out of the playoffs.
The Packers earned a playoff spot with that Vikings’ win, but the Chicago Bears are the NFC North champions after Green Bay’s 41-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night. The Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed.
Will the Packers play their starters?
The other side:
Jordan Love missed Saturday’s game in the concussion protocol, and the Packers can’t improve their seed with a win over the Vikings. Next week's result means nothing for Green Bay, other than playing on the road against a division rival.
That makes it highly unlikely Matt LaFleur would suit up starters against Minnesota, with a playoff game looming the following weekend.
Will J.J. McCarthy return?
Why you should care:
The Vikings close out the regular season hoping to have J.J. McCarthy back on the field. He missed Thursday’s game with a small fracture in his throwing hand, suffered at the New York Giants.
It’s his third injury this season, and fourth of his career. He missed five games with a sprained ankle, one with a concussion and last week’s hand injury. If McCarthy can’t return, Max Brosmer will get his third career start.