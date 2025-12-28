Expand / Collapse search
By
Published  December 28, 2025 8:01pm CST
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9
Vikings-Packers: An early look at Week 18

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Pierre Noujaim catches up with Pete Bercich from the Vikings Radio Network. They discuss Thursday's 23-10 win over the Lions, next week's finale against the Green Bay Packers and if J.J. McCarthy and Jordan Love will play.

The Brief

    • The Vikings host the Green Bay Packers to close out the 2025 regular season at U.S. Bank Stadium.
    • The Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed after losing to the Baltimore Ravens, and are unlikely to play starters at Minnesota in Week 18.
    • We'll see if J.J. McCarthy returns from a hand injury, or if Max Brosmer gets his third career start.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After what’s been mostly a disappointing season, the Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers next weekend to close out 2025.

Vikings-Packers: What to expect

What we know:

The Vikings enter Week 18 at 8-8, and can finish the season above .500 with a win despite being already eliminated from the NFC Playoffs. They’ve won four straight games since falling to 4-8. They rode a dominant defensive effort to get a 23-10 win over the Detroit Lions on Christmas, knocking the Lions out of the playoffs.

The Packers earned a playoff spot with that Vikings’ win, but the Chicago Bears are the NFC North champions after Green Bay’s 41-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night. The Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed.

Will the Packers play their starters?

The other side:

Jordan Love missed Saturday’s game in the concussion protocol, and the Packers can’t improve their seed with a win over the Vikings. Next week's result means nothing for Green Bay, other than playing on the road against a division rival.

That makes it highly unlikely Matt LaFleur would suit up starters against Minnesota, with a playoff game looming the following weekend.

Will J.J. McCarthy return?

Why you should care:

The Vikings close out the regular season hoping to have J.J. McCarthy back on the field. He missed Thursday’s game with a small fracture in his throwing hand, suffered at the New York Giants.

It’s his third injury this season, and fourth of his career. He missed five games with a sprained ankle, one with a concussion and last week’s hand injury. If McCarthy can’t return, Max Brosmer will get his third career start.

