Vikings defense dominates in 23-10 win over Lions on Christmas

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 23-10 on Christmas Day at U.S. Bank Stadium. They've won four straight and improved to 8-8 on the season. The Vikings' defense generated six turnovers, with four fumble recoveries and two interceptions. They also sacked Jared Goff five times. The Vikings' win knocked the Lions out of the NFC Playoffs, and clinched a playoff spot for the Green Bay Packers, who visit U.S. Bank Stadium to close out the regular season.



The Minnesota Vikings talked in the days leading up to hosting the Detroit Lions on Christmas about playing spoiler the rest of the season.

The Vikings are already eliminated from the NFC Playoffs, and spoiled the Lions’ season in a 23-10 win over Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota has won four straight games and is 8-8 with a chance to finish above .500.

The Lions were eliminated from the playoffs with the loss, and the Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff spot.

Vikings' defense generates 6 takeaways

The big play:

The Lions entered Sunday’s game with eight total turnovers on the season. The Vikings forced six takeaways and sacked Jared Goff five times. Andrew Van Ginkel had 1.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. Byron Murphy Jr. had an interception and fumble recovery. Harrison Smith had an interception. Jalen Redmond had a fumble recovery.

Smith also had a sack, and joins Ronde Barber as the only two players in NFL history with at least 38 career interceptions and 21.5 sacks. They held the Lions to 231 yards in what was their most dominant defensive effort of the season.

Jordan Addison breaks game open

Why you should care:

Max Brosmer and the Vikings’ offense struggled to do much themselves with Christian Darrisaw, Brian O’Neill and Ryan Kelly all out due to injuries.

The Vikings finally got their biggest offensive play in the fourth quarter after Jake Bates hit a field goal to get the Lions within 13-10. Jordan Addison took a jet sweep 65 yards down the sideline for a touchdown, diving and getting the ball inside the pylon for a score. It gave the Vikings a 20-10 lead with 3:43 to play. It was his third career rushing touchdown, and second this season.

In his second career start, Brosmer finished 9-of-16 for 53 yards. He was sacked seven times for 48 yards. He finished with three net passing yards, and the Vikings became just the third time in 40 seasons to win a game with fewer than 10 net passing yards.

Will Reichard is on fire

Dig deeper:

Will Reichard will likely get a game ball for the second straight week. His leg gave the Vikings’ crucial points with the defense generating turnovers, and the offense struggling to move the football. Reichard converted from 52 and 56 yards out in the first half, and from 42 yards out with 2:01 to play.

Reichard is now 30-of-32 on field goals this season, and has made 13 straight kicks.

Vikings finish with Packers

What's next:

The Vikings close out the regular season hosting the Packers next weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium. There is no date or time for that game yet, as the Packers and Bears are in a battle for the NFC North Division title.