Minnesota Aurora's Charley Boone is USL-W Defender of the Year

article

The Brief Charley Boone of Minnesota Aurora has been named USL-W League Defender of the Year. Boone is the first Aurora player to get an individual player award from the USL-W. Boone played in 14 of 15 games, starting 12, and logged 1,077 minutes.



Minnesota Aurora's Charley Boone has been named to USL W League Defender of the Year.

Boone is the first Aurora player to receive an individual player award from the USL-W in the team's four-year history.

Charley Boone is Defender of the Year

By the numbers:

Boone, who was in her first season with Aurora, helped anchor a defense that allowed the second-fewest goals (four) in the league during the regular season. Boone helped Aurora secure eight shutouts during the regular season, including six-straight shutouts from May 20-June 14. The team had a streak of 629 consecutive minutes without letting in a goal.

In total, the team had 10 shutouts this season, including back-to-back shutouts to open the playoffs.

Boone played in 14 of the team's 15 games, starting in 12 of the games. She logged a team-high 1,077 minutes.

What they're saying:

"Charley is a super high IQ defender and she was a huge part of our ability to break down a press and stay defensively minded even while in possession. Beyond that, she’s a thoughtful teammate and a hard-working player who always wants to learn more and get better," said Jen Larrick, Minnesota Aurora FC head coach. "Last but not least, at Aurora we think of individual awards in the context of the whole team. Charley’s strengths were able to shine because she had great players around her, so this is a huge accomplishment for Charley and the whole team."

"It’s an incredible feeling to be seen and recognized as the Defender of the Year, but this award is truly a reflection of the people around me," said Boone. "Defense is a team effort. We worked together, played for each other, and that chemistry helped us become one of the best defensive units in the league. I’m so grateful for my teammates and the coaches at Aurora – they pushed me, challenged me and helped me grow every day. The entire Aurora community made this season so special."