Minnesota Twins new minority owner includes MN Wild's owner

article

The Brief The Pohlad family announced new limited partners for the Minnesota Twins, including Craig Leipold, owner of the Minnesota Wild. Tom Pohlad will succeed Jim Pohlad as the franchise's Control Person. Glick Family Investments and George G. Hicks join as principal investors.



The Minnesota Twins have announced new limited partners to their ownership group, including the owner of the Minnesota Wild.

New investors join the team

What we know:

The Pohlad family, which owns the Twins, announced Wednesday that Glick Family Investments and businessman George G. Hicks would be principal investors, and Craig Leipold, the owner of the Minnesota Wild, would be a limited partner.

They're all acquiring non-controlling, minority interests in the Twins. The Pohlads will retain ownership control and handle day-to-day operations.

Meanwhile, Tom Pohlad is set to succeed Joe Pohlad in overseeing the Twins organization and, pending MLB approval, will also become the franchise’s control person.

The backstory:

The Pohlad family was looking to sell the Twins, but then said they'd keep ownership while also looking for limited partners.

The Pohlads have been involved with the Twins for 40 years.

What they're saying:

"It is a profound honor to have the opportunity to continue a legacy that has been part of my family — and this community — for the past forty years," said Tom Pohlad. "My uncle and my brother have led this organization with integrity, dedication, and a genuine love for the game. As I assume my new role, I do so with great respect for our history and a clear focus on the future — one defined by accountability and stewardship in our relentless pursuit of a championship."

George G. Hicks expressed his excitement, saying, "As a lifelong Twins fan, I am honored and excited to join the Pohlad family as a steward of this beloved franchise."