Lynx star Napheesa Collier says WNBA ‘has the worst leadership in the world’

The Minnesota Lynx season is over after losing the WNBA Semifinals to the Phoenix Mercury.

In her season-ending news conference on Tuesday, Lynx star Napheesa Collier blasted WNBA leadership over inconsistent officiating and player contracts. Collier gave a near five-minute opening statement before taking questions.

Napheesa Collier’s statement

What Collier said:

"First of all I want to congratulate the Phoenix Mercury on advancing to the finals, and I want to be clear, this conversation is about winning or losing. It’s about something much bigger, the real threat to our league isn’t money, it isn’t ratings or even missed calls or physical play. It’s the lack of accountability from the league office. Since I’ve been in the league, you’ve heard the constant concerns about officiating, and it has now reached levels of inconsistency that plague our sport and undermine the integrity in which it operates. Whether the league cares about the health of the players is one thing, but to also not care about the product we put on the floor is truly self sabotage. Year after year, the only thing that remains consistent is the lack of accountability from our leaders.

What’s truly unsustainable is keeping a good product on the floor while allowing officials to lose control of games. Leadership just issues fines and looks the other way, they ignore the issues everyone inside the game is begging to be fixed. That is negligence.

Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA givers her, she wouldn’t make anything. Players should be on their knees thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal I got them. That’s the mentality driving our league from the top. We go to battle every day to protect a shield that doesn’t value us.

I’ve finally grown tired. For too long, I’ve tried to have these conversations in private. But it’s clear there’s no intention of accepting there’s a problem. The league has made it clear it isn’t about innovation, collaboration, it’s about control and power. I’ve earned this platform and paid the price to get here, now I have a responsibility to speak on behalf of the fans and everyone in this league that deserves better. Our leadership’s answer to being held accountable is to suppress everyone’s voices by handing out fines. I’m not concerned about a fine, I’m concerned about the future of our sport. At some point, everyone deserves to hear the truth. We have the best players in the world, the best fans in the world but right now, we have the worst leadership in the world."

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert responds

What the commish said:

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert released a statement Tuesday, in response to Collier's strong words.

"I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA. Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game. I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waiver."

Collier’s injury

What we know:

Collier was injured in the final seconds of Game 3 after colliding with Alyssa Thomas, who got a steal that turned into a lay-up.

Collier hobbled off the court with a left ankle injury, and couldn’t play in Game 4. Cheryl Reeve went ballistic on the officials, got ejected and called for a change in WNBA leadership after the game.

Collier said Tuesday she couldn’t have played if there was a Game 5, and likely wouldn’t have played had they advanced to the WNBA Finals. She has multiple torn ligaments and a torn shin muscle, but no broken bones.

‘I’m sure they’ll fine me’

Dig deeper:

Reeve was suspended for the decisive Game 4 after her comments, and reportedly fined $15,000. Other coaches who have since spoken out in support of Reeve have also be fined by the WNBA.

Collier is prepared to have to pay the price after her comments Tuesday. We won’t know if she’ll be suspended until closer to next season.

"I’m sure they’ll fine me, I mean it seems like anything with free speech is fined now," Collier said.