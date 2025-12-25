Gophers RB Darius Taylor says portal ‘not an option’ for 2026

The Brief The Gophers football team closes out its 2025 season against the New Mexico Lobos in the Rate Bowl Friday afternoon. Darius Taylor and Anthony Smith are among standout players who have yet to announce their plans for the 2026 season. Gophers who are returning for 2026 include Drake Lindsey, Jalen Smith, Kerry Brown, Gren Johnson and Nathan Roy.



The University of Minnesota football team closes out its 2025 season Friday afternoon against New Mexico in the Rate Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

The Gophers are 6-0 in bowl games under P.J. Fleck, and the program has won eight straight in total. For several players, it’ll be their final time wearing a Minnesota uniform. Others have already decided they’ll be back next season, and some are still weighing their options.

Darius Taylor: Transfer portal ‘not an option’

What we know:

Gophers’ standout running back Darius Taylor is practicing with the team in Arizona and plans to play against New Mexico. That in itself could send a big message about his future plans.

Taylor has more than 3,000 yards from scrimmage in his three seasons at Minnesota. He missed three games due to injury this season and leads the Gophers with 572 yards and three touchdowns. Early indications are he’ll be back for the 2026 season.

"I haven’t really thought about that stuff. It’ll probably be after the bowl game, I’ll sit down and talk to Coach Fleck, do all those things. I haven’t really thought about it much, the biggest thing is playing in the bowl game, getting my body together, excited to play with the seniors one last time," Taylor said. "Nah, the portal is not an option."

Anthony Smith weighing NFL options

Why you should care:

The possibility exists that Anthony Smith is playing in his final Gophers’ game on Friday. His 10.5 sacks leads the Big Ten, and he finished with 13.5 tackles for loss.

He has one year of eligibility left with Minnesota, and could also declare for the NFL Draft.

"Are you ready for the league, are you not ready? Some people don’t know those answers and some people do know those answers," Smith said. "What I’m really taking into consideration is who is going to coach me the best, who am I going to get coached by, who is going to push me."

If he decides to stay for his final year, Fleck and the Gophers will make sure he’s taken care of financially.

Drake Lindsey, Greg Johnson among Gophers returning

Since the end of the regular season several players have made it official they’re coming back for the 2026 season. The first one to make it public was quarterback Drake Lindsey, who in 12 starts, threw for 2,236 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He averaged 186 yards per game. He also got the game-winning touchdown on the ground in an overtime win over Michigan State.

Prior Lake native Greg Johnson, who played offensive guard this season after two years at center. Other players returning include safety Kerry Brown, defensive back John Nestor, offensive lineman Nathan Roy and wide receiver Jalen Smith.

"This where I want to be, this is my home. Being able to come back and finish out my senior year playing with the boys, can’t pass that up," Johnson said.

Fleck will get more answers on returning players after the bowl game. The big name there among the undecided as Minnesota native and standout safety Koi Perich.

Rate Bowl

What's next:

The Gophers (7-5) face the New Mexico Lobos (9-3) at 3:30 p.m. Friday in Phoenix, Ariz.