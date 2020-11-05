Judge orders 1 trial for 4 officers charged in George Floyd's death

A Hennepin County District Court judge granted a motion Thursday to join the cases of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd into one case.

Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Judge Peter Cahill granted the state’s motion to join all four cases into one and hold one trial. The trial date has been tentatively set for March 8.

Cahill also denied the defense’s motion to change the venue for the trial, keeping it in Hennepin County. However, the order says the judge will rehear the motion at a later date.

George Floyd died on May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody. A bystander video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck as he cried out repeatedly that he could not breathe. All four officers involved in Floyd's death were fired the following day.

