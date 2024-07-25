Minnesota city named among best cities for families to live

article

Woodbury, Minnesota is one of the best cities for families in the U.S., according to a study done by Fortune.

Where does Woodbury rank?

Fortune ranked the top 50 cities in the U.S. for families. Woodbury is ranked 12th in the study.

The study says Woodbury is a growing suburb and has plenty of outdoor recreation for families to enjoy, including a large outdoor and indoor sports complex and 170 miles of nature trails.

The ranking also takes into note the number of programs and activities Woodbury Parks and Recreation has to offer that promote health. Woodbury also features 3,500 acres of parkland for families to enjoy.

Woodbury's median household income is $127,289, and the median sale price for a single-family home in 2022 was $449,385, according to Fortune.

How were the cities ranked?

To pick the best cities for families in the country, Fortune looked into over 2,000 cities and towns with populations of at least 20,000 people.

Fortune then analyzed each city across these five themes: education, resources for aging adults, general wellness, financial health, and livability.

The study also looked into the number of nursing homes in the area, the number of mental health providers, the safety of the city, and racial and ethnic diversity. It also looked into the affordability of each city.

The top city in the U.S. for families, according to the study, is Silver Spring, Maryland. Lafayette, Louisiana is 50th and last in the ranking.