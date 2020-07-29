Attorney for another ex-Minneapolis officer charged in George Floyd's death files motion to dismiss charges

The attorney for Tou Thao, one of the four Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, has filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him.

Tou Thao in the courtroom.

Thao, along with Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death. A fourth officer, Derek Chauvin, who was seen on bystander video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Thao’s attorney, Robert M. Paule, says the aiding and abetting charges against Thao should be dismissed “on the grounds that they are not supported by probable cause.”

According to the motion, Paule intends to submit Thao’s body-worn camera video as an exhibit supporting the motion to dismiss.

Earlier this month, Earl Gray, Lane’s attorney, asked the court to dismiss charges against his client and submitted both Lane’s and Kueng’s body-worn camera video as exhibits as well as photos from Floyd’s car.

The next hearing in the Floyd case is scheduled for Sept. 11.