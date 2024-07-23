What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (July 26-28)

Fireworks, festivals, and food! Enjoy a packed weekend of events in Minnesota this weekend.

The Minneapolis Aquatennial is this weekend. (FOX 9)

Downtown Minneapolis

July 24-27

Free

Get excited for the annual Minneapolis Aquatennial four-day festival. Enjoy the numerous festival activities starting mid-week and into the weekend. There will be local food vendors, music and movie nights in the park, and plenty of activities to keep your family outside and having fun. Make sure to come early on Saturday to grab a spot for the 10 p.m. fireworks.

Island Lake County Park

July 26-28

Free admission

The Slice of Shoreview is back for a packed weekend of fun. The fair will feature a parade, petting zoo, live music, fireworks, and so much more. Senior and handicap shuttles will be available throughout the park as well as a shuttle from parking lots to the grounds.

The Plaza at the Capri Theater

July 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission

To end Minneapolis’ fourth Annual Black Business Week there will be an event featuring pop-up shops spread across The Plaza. This street mall will feature local black-owned food, clothing, and jewelry businesses as well as art showcases and activities for the family.

Loring Park in Minneapolis

July 27-28

Free admission

One of the top art festivals nationwide falls on this sunny weekend in Loring Park. Two days full of art, food, live music (and live art battles) surrounded by the lakes and gardens of Minneapolis. Kids ages 4-14 can sign up to create an art project while parents browse the festival. Artists will not only show off their work, but some will have live demonstrations of wheel throwing, painting, and so much more. Check their website for more information.

July 23-28

The Anoka County Fairgrounds

Admission: Adult $15; kids $10 (ages 6-12); kids under 5 are free

Head to Anoka County Fairgrounds for six days of fair fun! There will be multiple daily activities during the fair, including live music, carnival rides, beer gardens, a petting zoo, games, and fair food. Grandstand acts are free with your gate ticket, except for the Saturday concert. Pets are not permitted.