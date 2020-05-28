911 transcript of call that brought police to George Floyd released

The 911 transcript of the call that led Minneapolis Police to George Floyd on Memorial Day night shows that the caller thought a black man in their business was drunk and gave them fake bills in exchange for cigarettes.

According to the transcript, the call came from Cup Foods at 38th and Chicago just after 8 p.m. Monday night. The caller said someone came into the store and gave them fake bills. The store employee realized it, ran outside, and found two people sitting on their car.

“He is awfully drunk and he’s not in control of himself,” the caller said.

“He’s not acting right,” the caller added later.

Here is the full 911 transcript: