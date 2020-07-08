Photos from car George Floyd was in released in court filing

An exhibit filed with a defense motion to dismiss the charges against one of the officers involved in the death of George Floyd includes the first look at photos from inside the car Floyd was in.

Defense attorney Earl Gray filed a motion on July 7 to dismiss the manslaughter and aiding and abetting murder charges against former Minneapolis Police Officer Thomas Lane. Gray argues there isn’t enough evidence to establish probable cause the former rookie officer committed a crime.

Photos from inside the car Floyd was in were taken during the investigation into his death. The photos show two counterfeit $20 bills and two one-dollar bills crumpled up and lodged between the center console and the passenger seat. The defense filing states this is “right where Lane saw Floyd put his right hand” when Lane drew his gun on Floyd.

George Floyd was killed after officers were called to Cup Foods at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on a report of a counterfeit bill. The clerk called 911.

"Um someone comes our store and give us fake bills and we realize it before he left the store and we ran back outside, they was sitting on their car," read the 911 transcript released by the city.

Cup Foods co-owner Mike Abumayyaleh told FOX 9 they've made changes since Floyd’s death, like more training for employees on how to handle counterfeit bills and hiring a security guard for customer and employee safety.

"We've made sure we have a stricter protocol for when police are called," said Abumayyaleh. "That if someone does present a counterfeit bill, the authorities won't be called unless there is violence taking place."

911 CALL - First responder’s 911 call on George Floyd's death: ‘They f------ killed him’

Thomas Lane is one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the case. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are also facing two charges each of aiding and abetting and Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on bystander video kneeling on Floyd's neck as he struggled to breathe, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

A trial date of March 8 has been set.