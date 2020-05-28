CNN crew released after being arrested while reporting live in Minneapolis
Minnesota State Police arrested a CNN crew while they were reporting on the unrest in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.
Mayor Frey calls on community for help ending violence as fires burn through Minneapolis
Mayor Jacob Frey pleaded with members of the community to end the violence as tensions boiled over for a second night in Minneapolis amid protests over the death of George Floyd.
Twitter slaps warning on Pres. Trump tweet threatening use of force to control Minneapolis riots
Twitter has put a warning on a tweet fired off by President Trump warning of extreme actions to control the riots and looting in Minneapolis.
Police: More than 170 St. Paul businesses damaged or looted during riots
St. Paul police say riots throughout the day have resulted in reports of damage or looting at more than 170 businesses in the city.
Rioters set Minneapolis police precinct on fire as protests reignite over George Floyd's death
Mayor Jacob Frey said he made the call to evacuate police officers from the 3rd Precinct before rioters set the building on fire Thursday night as protests continued to boil over in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd.
Cup Foods owner says he will pay for George Floyd's funeral
It was in Cup Foods that George Floyd allegedly tried to pass a phony twenty dollar bill.
Minnesota National Guard mobilizes 500 soldiers in Twin Cities metro as protests grow violent
As protests continue to boil over across the Twin Cities, more than 500 soldiers have been mobilized to assist first responders.
Minneapolis is burning, but the kindling has been there for so long
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 will be remembered as the night Minneapolis burned.
Hennepin County Attorney: Officers involved in George Floyd's death not cooperating with investigation
State and federal law enforcement officials vowed to conduct a meticulous investigation as fast as possible into the death of George Floyd, but the Hennepin County Attorney says the officers involved in the incident are not cooperating.
Protesters in downtown Minneapolis call for removal of BCA, Hennepin Co. Attorney from George Floyd case
Protesters gathered at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis Thursday, chanting “All four” and calling for the arrest and charging of all four officers involved in the death of George Floyd.
St. Paul mayor requests help from National Guard as riots spread in Twin Cities
As rioters target businesses along University Avenue in St. Paul, Mayor Melvin Carter is requesting help from the National Guard to help control crowds.
Eric Garner's mother: George Floyd's death is like an old wound being reopened
Several national civil rights leaders touched down in Minneapolis on Thursday to address the death of George Floyd.
Minnesota governor activates National Guard to restore calm amid escalating unrest over George Floyd death
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard Thursday to help restore calm in the Twin Cities amid escalating unrest over the death of George Floyd, who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.
Violent protests over death of George Floyd leave widespread damage across south Minneapolis
Minneapolis residents are surveying the widespread damage Thursday morning after protests over the death of George Floyd devolved into rioting and looting across the city overnight.
Metro Transit suspending all bus, light rail service through the weekend due to protests
Metro Transit is suspending all bus and light rail service through the weekend due to unrest in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd, who died following an arrest.
‘We have the right to fight back’: Colin Kaepernick speaks out on death of George Floyd
“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” Kaepernick wrote on Twitter.
Target closes two dozen stores in Twin Cities metro as looting continues
Target is closing 24 locations in the Twin Cities metro as looters have forced their way into some locations.
911 transcript of call that brought police to George Floyd released
The 911 transcript of the call that led Minneapolis Police to George Floyd on Memorial Day night shows that the caller thought a black man in their business was drunk and gave them fake bills in exchange for cigarettes.
Medical examiner awaiting final lab results in Floyd case before making cause of death ruling
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office is awaiting final lab results before making a cause of death determination for George Floyd, who died after he was arrested by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.
Minnesota Vikings, Twins & Timberwolves react to George Floyd's death
The Minnesota Twins, Vikings and Timberwolves all issued public statements on the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, where all three teams call home. Wolves coach Ryan Saunders also made a passionate call for change on Instagram.