Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, 3 other attorneys disqualified from George Floyd case

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill disqualified Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and three other attorneys in his office from participating in the George Floyd case at a motions hearing Friday.

Cahill made the decision because the four prosecutors are now witnesses in the case because of a private meeting they had with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Other attorneys and staff from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office can still participate in the prosecution of the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s death.

An attorney for one of the ex-officers had previously filed a motion asking Cahill to remove Freeman from the case, but the judge denied it.

