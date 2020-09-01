Expand / Collapse search

Attorneys for three of the fired Minneapolis officers request trial venue change in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Attorneys for three of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in connection to George Floyd's death are asking for the trial to be moved.

In a motion filed Friday, Tou Thao's and Derek Chauvin’s attorneys argue an impartial jury cannot be found in Hennepin County. Thao's attorneys recommend the trial be moved to St. Louis County, Clay County or Crow Wing County. 

Chauvin's attorneys, however, asked that a order not be made until a decision is made whether or not to join the four former officers' cases.

Attorneys for J. Alexander Kueng filed a similar motion a day before.

According to an agenda filed Tuesday, the oral arguments for a change of venue will be heard at the next hearing on September 11.
 