Defense objects to holding one trial for all 4 ex-cops in death of George Floyd

The defense attorney representing former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has filed an objection to the state’s motion to join all four cases and hold one trial in the death of George Floyd. Defense attorney Earl Gray wrote that a joinder of the cases would cause “extreme prejudice” for Lane.

“Thomas Lane enjoys the right to a complete defense and will not be afforded this right should his case be joined with the other three officers,” Gray wrote in the Sept. 8 objection. “There are very likely going to be antagonistic defenses presented at the trial. It is plausible that all officers have a different version of what happened and officers place blame on one another. The jury would have to choose between the defendants' testimonies to reach their verdict…The defenses are inconsistent and the cases cannot be tried together.”

On Aug. 12, prosecutors filed a motion to join the cases of the four Minneapolis police officers charged in the police killing of George Floyd. The move means there would be one trial for all the officers, rather than four separate trials.

Floyd died on May 25 while being detained by Minneapolis police officers. The four officers involved were fired and are now charged in his death. Derek Chauvin, the officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck in a bystander video, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

In the August filing, prosecutors argued the following four factors strongly support the motion to join the four cases:

The charges and evidence against all four defendants are similar

Eyewitnesses and family members are likely to be traumatized by multiple trials

Defendants will not be prejudiced by joining the cases because their defenses are not antagonistic

Separate trials would cause delay and burden the state, the court and witnesses and publicity related to the jury’s verdict may run the risk of prejudicing the jury pool in subsequent trials

The next hearing in this case is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.

All four officers have now filed a change of venue request with the court, seeking to move their trials out of Hennepin County. Lane's attorney suggested in a filing Tuesday that a trial be held in Washington or Dakota County. Kueng's attorney has suggested Stearns County, Thao's attorney has suggested Clay, Crow Wing or St. Louis County and Chauvin has only requested a trial be held outside of Hennepin or Ramsey County.