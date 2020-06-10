Officer facing aiding and abetting charge in death of George Floyd released on bail

article

One of the three former officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd has been released on bail.

According to jail records, Thomas Lane was released from custody at 4:08 p.m., a week after he was first taken into custody.

He was charged last week in Floyd's death, days after Derek Chauvin was charged with murder in the case. Lane was one of the three other officers who was on scene while Chauvin kneeled on top of Floyd during the arrest.

During a hearing on Thursday, a judge allowed Lane and the other officers to be freed on $750,000 with conditions, including agreeing to supervision and showing up for court hearings.