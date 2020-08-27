Defense attorney of fired Minneapolis officer requests change of venue for Floyd trial

article

An attorney representing one of the fired Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death is requesting a change of venue for the trial, according to court documents.

Defense attorney Thomas Plunkett filed the motion Thursday afternoon in Hennepin County District Court for a change of venue. Plunkett is representing J. Alexander Kueng, who is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

In the motion, Plunkett argues that "'potentially' prejudicial material has been disseminated publicly by the prosecution," impacting the possibility of a fair trial. He calls for the trial to be held outside of the seven-county metro, "such as Stearns County or another county with appropriate facilities and demographics".

Plunkett also points to the widespread media coverage of the Floyd case as a factor.

"Many of the articles stem from comments from the State of Minnesota and is several State actors. The State’s actions have stripped Mr. Kueng’s rights to a fair trial," read the motion.

According to the court document, Plunkett plans to voice this request at a hearing on September 11.

Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder without intent, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Tou Thao and Thomas Lane are also charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All four officers were fired following the death of George Floyd.