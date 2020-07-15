What we learned in first look at bodycam video from death of George Floyd

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill allowed the media and public to view the footage Wednesday from the body-worn cameras of two of the officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

The videos from former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, who are both charged with aiding and abetting in connection with Floyd’s death, were available to view by appointment only. Those who secured an appointment were given an hour each to view the videos on the court’s laptop computers. The judge is not allowing reporters to record or share the body camera videos.

FOX 9’s Paul Blume, who viewed the body camera video, reports it is obvious from the start that Floyd was alarmed by having Lane’s gun in his face when the officers approached his driver’s side window. The video shows he is agitated and upset. The gun and its positioning sets the events in motion.

In the video, Floyd appears upset and scared. He seemed to have worked himself up and complains of breathing issues before going to the ground. The officers seem convinced from the start that he is under the influence of something.

There is a moment where Floyd is handcuffed and sitting up against the wall where the situation seems in control. The officers then insist on getting him into the squad car. Again, Floyd becomes agitated.

Floyd tells the officers he is claustrophobic. He fights and will not stay in the back seat of the squad car. Eventually, the officers pin him to the ground.

The bodycam footage shows several minutes elapse between the time officers get off a lifeless George Floyd and get him into an ambulance before real life-saving efforts are started.

A transcript of both officers’ body camera videos was released to the public last week as part of the filing for a motion to dismiss the charges against Lane. The transcripts were among the eight documents submitted by Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, supporting the motion to dismiss.

Floyd died on May 25 while being detained by Minneapolis police. Lane, Kueng and Tou Thao are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Derek Chauvin, the officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck in a bystander video, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

