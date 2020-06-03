All four officers in custody, charged in the death of George Floyd

article

Four former Minneapolis Police officers are now in custody after being charged for their roles in the death of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were all fired from the Minneapolis Police Department soon after the incident. Chauvin's charges were increased Wednesday and Kueng, Lane and Thao's charges were filed for the first time.

Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter. His bail was set at $1 million.

J. Alexander Kueng is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. His bail was set at $1 million.

Thomas Lane is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. His bail was set at $1 million.

Tou Thao is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. His bail was set at $1 million.

DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

George Floyd, a black man, died on Memorial Day while in police custody. Three police officers held him down, with one of them, Officer Derek Chauvin, kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.”

Bystander video showed Chauvin continued to kneel on Floyd’s neck even after he lost consciousness and appeared to stop breathing. None of the officers, including the fourth officer standing nearby, moved from their positions until an ambulance arrived, despite bystanders’ pleas.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has ruled his death a homicide and determined his heart stopped as the officers restrained him.