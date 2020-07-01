Trial date, case deadlines set for Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death

article

A Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill has set the date for the first trial of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd as well as other deadlines in the case.

The first trial will commence on March 8, 2021 at 9 a.m., according to a scheduling order released Tuesday. The location of the trial will be determined at a later date.

The scheduling order says the order of the trial for the individual defendants and whether some of all of them will appear together will also be determined at a later date.

Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he cried out that he couldn’t breathe, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three former officers involved in Floyd’s death—Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng—are charged with two counts of aiding and abetting.

The scheduling order also set deadlines for the case, which are as follows:

August 14, 2020: All discovery and notices required by Rule 9.01 or 9.02 or Rule 11.04 completed

August 28, 2020: Motions specific to the case and capable of resolution before the trial served and filed

September 11, 2020: Contested omnibus hearing

November 1, 2020: Draft of proposed jury questionnaire agreed upon by both parties and forwarded to chambers

February 8, 2021: Motions in limine filed

February 8, 2021: Proposed jury instructions served, filed and sent to chambers

March 1, 2021: Exhibit lists filed

