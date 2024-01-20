U of M dance routine goes viral, Maple Grove CEO fraud scheme, kennel owner charged: This week's top stories

The University of Minnesota dance team wowed viewers on TikTok after a performance went viral. A Maple Grove CEO was indicted for a $10 million fraud scheme. A Minnesota kennel owner was charged after a dog died during training. Here are the top stories from Jan. 13-19.

The synchronization of the University of Minnesota (U of M) dance team amazed viewers on social media, where a video of a performance has gone viral.

The routine itself, set to Aerosmith's "Dream On," was Minnesota's jazz routine for the UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships last weekend -- the biggest championship in college dance.

Despite the routine's internet popularity, the U of M dance team finished second in jazz, behind Ohio State. But, Minnesota's pom routine won first place.

A 50-year-old Maple Grove man was indicted for allegedly defrauding investors and various financial institutions out of more than $10 million.

Aditya Raj Sharma was the founder, CEO and president of Crosscode Inc., the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a press release about the indictment. The cloud-based software development company was headquartered in Maple Grove and later in California.

Sharma defrauded at least 150 investors out of about $9.25 million, and convinced at least one financial company to give him a $950,000 line of credit, the DOJ alleges.

A dog owner in Mora is looking for justice after her German wiredhaired pointer died while in training at a kennel.

Kristina Ringold says she brought her dog, Evie, to the Autumn Breeze Kennel last July. A few days later, she received a disturbing video from trainer Edward Erickson showing a training method she had never seen before.

Good Samaritans ran to help after a box truck careened off Highway 101 north of Rogers, Minn., and ended up in the Crow River on Jan. 15.

Around 3:15 p.m., Minnesota State Patrol says the driver, a 25-year-old man, was headed northbound in a box truck on Highway 101 near County Road 36 when the truck went off the road, hit a guardrail, and launched down into the river.

The good Samaritans were able to help the driver get to safety. Troopers say he suffered only minor injuries but was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A Wisconsin school district is investigating whether its former superintendent improperly billed the district for thousands of dollars in continuing education classes he never took.

Tim Johnson, 51, who served for nine years as the Glenwood City School District Superintendent, resigned in May after FOX 9 began asking questions about the reimbursements, telling the school board it was time for him "to start a new professional journey and challenge."

Drivers led by the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association (MULDA) Members (this is a different group than MULDA. MULDA tells FOX 9 that "MULDA Members" is a splinter group that they have nothing to do with) staged a strike on Jan. 11 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. They said the rideshare companies aren't compensating them properly for their services, and it's affecting their livelihoods.

After having a job offer rescinded within one hour of telling her employer she was pregnant, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) has secured a settlement against the Blaine company that they say violated her civil rights.

On Jan. 17, MDHR announced a settlement of $22,000 with Pet Ranch, which operates Four Paws and a Tail in Blaine, after finding through an investigation that the company violated Minnesota’s civil rights laws when it fired Hannah Grell after learning that she was pregnant.

The Shakopee community is mourning student-athlete Mikayla McCarvel after she died Jan. 16 from injuries sustained in a car crash the day after Christmas.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2023, at the intersection of Tintaocanku and Hergott Memorial Drive in Shakopee. McCarvel was a passenger in one of the vehicles at the time of the collision, according to the police report.

It's the time of year for cold and flu infections, so it wasn't a huge surprise when 10-year-old Allana Gabriel was diagnosed with Influenza A just before Christmas.

Later, an intense headache prompted another visit to the doctor where Allana was diagnosed with a sinus infection and was put on an antibiotic. A few days later, she had a seizure while doing homework. Allana was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered her sinus infection had traveled to her brain, prompting emergency surgery for Allana. She is now on the road to recovery.

An Iowa principal who put himself in harm’s way to protect students during a school shooting earlier this month died Sunday, a funeral home confirmed.

Marburger was critically injured during the Jan. 4 attack, which began in the school’s cafeteria as students were gathering for breakfast before class. An 11-year-old middle school student was killed in the shooting, and six other people were injured. The 17-year-old student who opened fire also died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

