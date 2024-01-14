The amazing synchronization of the University of Minnesota dance team is wowing viewers on TikTok, where a video of a performance has gone viral.

The routine itself, set to Aerosmith's "Dream On," was Minnesota's jazz routine for the UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships this weekend -- the biggest championship in college dance.

The performance was met with rave reviews, with most wowed by the synchronization of the dancers.

"The entire team doing spins into an aerial in sync is absolutely wild!!" one comment read. "I don’t think I’ve seen a group do that before."

"I’ve never in my life seen a group this large perform such beautiful and perfectly synchronized turns," another user wrote. 'I didn’t think it was possible."

Even Governor Walz was impressed. "This is badass," he wrote on X.

Despite impressing the internet, the Minnesota dance team finished second in jazz, behind Ohio State. However, Minnesota's pom routine was good enough for first place on Sunday (video below).