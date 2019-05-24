MNsure to open 2020 enrollment period in November
Minnesota's health insurance marketplace MNsure announced Wednesday it will begin its 2020 enrollment period at the start of November.
Michigan becomes first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she is the first governor in the country to order a total ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, for all ages.
Teen's junk food diet caused him to go blind, study reveals
A teenager reportedly went deaf and blind due to his junk food diet, according to a study released on Monday.
Illinois patient dies of respiratory illness after vaping; may be first in US
An Illinois resident hospitalized for breathing problems after using an electronic cigarette has died, state health officials said.
MDH: Severe lung damage in Twin Cities teens possibly related to vaping
The Minnesota Department of Health says there have now been four cases of severe lung injury in teens and young adults in the Twin Cities metro potentially related to vaping.
Lake Minnetonka businesses try to comfort customers after reports of illnesses
The number of people sick from a Lake Minnetonka 4th of July gathering is going up and now some businesses around the lake are fielding calls from people who want to cancel their plans.
Illnesses possibly linked to Lake Minnetonka's Big Island over 4th of July
State health officials are investigating multiple reports of illness possibly associated with the "Big Island" area of Lake Minnetonka over the 4th of July.
Take your shoes off at home, researchers recommend
Your shoes may be spreading germs around your home and making you sick.
9/11 worker who testified with Jon Stewart in hospice
An ailing 9/11 first responder who testified on Capitol Hill during a hearing to increase funding for the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund only a week ago is now in hospice.
Ragu pasta sauces recalled due to possible plastic fragments
The maker of Ragu pasta sauces has issued a recall for some of its products due to the possibility of plastic fragments inside the jars.
Tyson recalls ready-to-eat chicken fritters after complaints of 'hard plastic' in product
Tyson Foods, Inc. has issued a recall for 190,757 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fritters that were distributed to foodservice locations nationwide after the company received complaints from schools about hard plastic found in the product. The items, which were produced on Feb. 28, 2019, were packaged in 8.2-lb. bags which were bundled in 32.81-lb. cases.
Drinking coffee, even 25 cups a day, not bad for your heart, new study says
FOX NEWS - Coffee lovers rejoice! A new study published Monday states that coffee isn't as bad for the human heart as previously thought.
Johnsonville recalls almost 100,000 pounds of jalapeño cheddar smoked sausages
Summer grilling season is here but if you've stocked up on Johnsonville smoked sausages, you'll want to check the labels as 93,393 pounds have been recalled because of possible "extraneous material."
Drugs make headway against lung, breast, prostate cancers
Newer drugs are substantially improving the chances of survival for some people with hard-to-treat forms of lung, breast and prostate cancer, doctors reported at the world's largest cancer conference.
Perdue Foods recalling fully-cooked chicken products
About 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products are being recalled nationwide because officials said they may be contaminated with extraneous materials.
Home Depot employees build walker for boy with hypotonia
Two-year-old Logan Moore needs a walker to get around. He has low muscle tone, known as hypotonia. The condition affects motor skills like walking.
Study suggests e-cigarette flavorings may pose heart risk
E-cigarettes aren’t considered as risky as regular cigarettes, but researchers have found a clue that their flavorings may be bad for the heart.
How a woman's pet dog helped detect her cancer 3 different times
It’s no secret that some dogs can detect illness in humans. However, researchers are still figuring out how dogs might help with cancer diagnosis since studies are mixed. Then, there are dogs like Sierra who are naturals at detecting cancer.
Flour recalled after 17 get sick from E. coli
A suburban Chicago company is recalling bags of flour because it could be contaminated with E. coli; so far, 17 people have become sick.
Insulin program left out of final Minnesota budget bills
In the rush to prepare the bills on time, a provision creating an emergency insulin program was among the casualties of the final budget bills prepared for a special session at the Minnesota Capitol. Versions of the measure, which would’ve allowed diabetics to get access to insulin even if they couldn’t pay for it, was included in both the House and Senate budgets, but was left out of the...