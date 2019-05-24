Tyson recalls ready-to-eat chicken fritters after complaints of 'hard plastic' in product

Tyson Foods, Inc. has issued a recall for 190,757 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fritters that were distributed to foodservice locations nationwide after the company received complaints from schools about hard plastic found in the product. The items, which were produced on Feb. 28, 2019, were packaged in 8.2-lb. bags which were bundled in 32.81-lb. cases.

Insulin program left out of final Minnesota budget bills

In the rush to prepare the bills on time, a provision creating an emergency insulin program was among the casualties of the final budget bills prepared for a special session at the Minnesota Capitol. Versions of the measure, which would’ve allowed diabetics to get access to insulin even if they couldn’t pay for it, was included in both the House and Senate budgets, but was left out of the...