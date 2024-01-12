Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 3:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Houston County, Martin County, Mower County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Maple Grove CEO indicted for $10M fraud scheme

By FOX 9 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
File photo of a gavel over money.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 50-year-old Maple Grove man was indicted for allegedly defrauding investors and various financial institutions out of more than $10 million. 

Aditya Raj Sharma was the founder, CEO and president of Crosscode Inc., the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a press release about the indictment. The cloud-based software development company was headquartered in Maple Grove and later in California. 

The DOJ says court documents allege from 2017 to at least 2019, Sharma inflated Crosscode’s financial records to persuade private investors and financial institutions to increase funding to Crosscode to prevent financial hardship for the company. Authorities say the company was deeply in debt and basically had no income.

From when the company started in 2015 to about 2019, Sharma was its only employee at times. He was also its controlling shareholder and primary operator, the DOJ said.

Sharma defrauded at least 150 investors out of about $9.25 million, and convinced at least one financial company to give him a $950,000 line of credit, the DOJ alleges.

Sharma has been indicted on four counts of wire fraud and two counts of bank fraud. He made his initial federal court appearance on Thursday.