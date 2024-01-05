Perry High School shooting: Fatal victim, shooter ID’d by authorities

The Iowa State Medical Examiner has identified both the fatal victim and the perpetrator of a shooting at Perry High School that happened in Iowa Thursday.

Ahmir Jolliff, 11, was determined to have died from three gunshot wounds in a manner that has been ruled a homicide.

The shooter has been confirmed as Dylan Butler, 17, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound that has been ruled a suicide.

According to authorities, Butler opened fire at the school just after 7:30 a.m., forcing people to hide in classrooms and offices shortly before classes were set to begin on the first day back after winter break. A total of seven other people were injured during the shooting event.

According to the press release, an investigation so far confirms the school’s principal, Dan Marburger, "acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way in an apparent effort to protect his students."

Currently, Marburger and two students remain hospitalized.

An investigation is ongoing.