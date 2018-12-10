U of M plans scooter etiquette crack down as school year begins
There’s no shortage of ways to get around the University of Minnesota, but you can’t go very far without seeing e-scooters.
Zucker, Rudolph host news conference for kids at U of M Masonic Children's Hospital
What would you be doing if you didn’t play sports? What’s your favorite food? What’s your favorite penguin? Will you sing the Itsy Bitsy Spider?
The Bell Museum goes over the Moon
The Bell Museum's latest installation is a replica of the Moon.
Gophers' OJ Smith proposes after graduation
Graduation, then an engagement. A life-changing day for Gophers DT OJ Smith. Video by Emma Jorgensen and Will Henry.
Sports Now with Jordan Murphy and Henry Lake
Jim Rich discusses all things basketball with Gopher forward Jordan Murphy and basketball analyst Henry Lake.
Gophers basketball gearing up for 1st NCAA tournament game in Iowa
The Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team practiced in Des Moines, Iowa Wednesday ahead of their first game of the NCAA tournament game against Louisville Thursday.
University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital Special Event
FOX 9 News showcases the amazing families, doctors and work being done at The University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.
Gopher Coaches Show Feb. 13th
Gopher Coaches Show Feb. 13th
Gopher Coaches Show: Jan. 9th, 2019
Gopher Coaches Show: Jan. 9th, 2019
U of M presidential finalist visits campus
The lone finalist for the University of Minnesota president job visited campus and partook in a Q & A event Monday.
Gophers beat Purdue 41-10
After beating Purdue, the Gophers are one win away from being bowl eligible.
UST freshman dies after fall from apartment building
Joia Simpson died after a fall from an apartment building near the U of M.
Woman dies after fall from apartment near the University of Minnesota
The woman fell from the 10th floor of an apartment building early Thursday morning.
U of M hosts anti-gun violence advocate Gabby Giffords for discussion, presentation
With midterms closing in, the topic of gun control is once again taking center stage
Former Gophers player Nick Connelly loses battle with cancer
Former University of Minnesota offensive tackle Nick Connelly died Wednesday at the age of 22 after a battle with cancer.
Fraternity group votes to ban hard alcohol at houses, events
Most U.S. and Canadian fraternities have one year to ban vodka, tequila and other hard alcohol under a rule adopted during the recent annual meeting of their trade association, the group announced Tuesday.
International students learn to dress for winter at the University of Minnesota
University of Minnesota International students learn to dress for the brutal winters with a special fashion show.
35W bridge is covered in nearly 500 sensors
The sensors on the bridge shed light onto the way bridges "breathe" and the results help engineers make other bridges safer.
Gopher football players work wild summer job
Fox 9's Leah Beno caught up with two Minnesota Golden Gopher football players who spent their summer working at Como Zoo.
Eric Kaler steps down as University of Minnesota President
Eric Kaler announced Friday he is stepping down as University of Minnesota President next year