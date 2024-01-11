Minnesota Uber, Lyft drivers refuse to pick up airport riders, taking a stand against rideshare companies

Minnesota Uber and Lyft drivers are demanding better pay and enhanced safety measures from the rideshare companies.

Drivers led by the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association staged a strike at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport. They said the rideshare companies aren't compensating them properly for their services, and it's affecting their livelihoods.

"I'm a stay-at-home mom. This is how I feed my family. This is how I make up for inflation in 2023. Like, this is very important because in the last six months, we've seen our pay get cut in half," said driver Amanda Vandyke.

Drivers believe they're the ones doing all the work, but they said Uber and Lyft take most of the profits. They asked drivers across Minnesota to turn off their apps from 1 to 7 p.m. and to refuse to pick up passengers at the airport.

"We have been taken advantage of Uber and Lyft taking 70% to 80% of every ride that you are getting," said Yusuf Haji, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association.

Back in August, Minneapolis Mayor, Jacob Frey, vetoed a rideshare bill that would have mandated pay increases and better protections for drivers. Earlier in the year, Gov. Tim Walz vetoed a measure that would have upped wages for drivers statewide.

Now, the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association is asking for $1.30 per mile and $0.25 per minute.

"You sometimes ask us drivers, ‘Why are we getting charged so much money?’ It's not us who take the money. It's Uber and Lyft that are taking the money," Haji said.

A spokesperson for Uber sent FOX 9 the following statement: "We haven't seen any impact from the action, but we are looking forward to discussing legislation that maintains driver's flexibility while guaranteeing minimum compensation and new protections."

A spokesperson for Lyft sent FOX 9 the following statement: "We are always looking for ways to improve the driver experience on our platform. That's why just this week we announced a new $5 per-ride minimum earnings guarantee and a partnership with MULDA to provide additional support to Twin Cities drivers. And it's why we continue to advocate at the state and local levels for new laws that protect driver independence while bringing them additional benefits and protections, most recently through the company's work on the state's rideshare task force."