Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County
12
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Houston County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 3:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Scott County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Burnett County, Washburn County

Minnesota Uber, Lyft drivers refuse to pick up airport riders, taking a stand against rideshare companies

By
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9

MN rideshare drivers picket at MSP airport

Minnesota Uber and Lyft drivers held a strike Thursday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport. Drivers are demanding more compensation for the work that they do.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Uber and Lyft drivers are demanding better pay and enhanced safety measures from the rideshare companies.

Drivers led by the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association staged a strike at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport. They said the rideshare companies aren't compensating them properly for their services, and it's affecting their livelihoods.

"I'm a stay-at-home mom. This is how I feed my family. This is how I make up for inflation in 2023. Like, this is very important because in the last six months, we've seen our pay get cut in half," said driver Amanda Vandyke.

Drivers believe they're the ones doing all the work, but they said Uber and Lyft take most of the profits. They asked drivers across Minnesota to turn off their apps from 1 to 7 p.m. and to refuse to pick up passengers at the airport.

"We have been taken advantage of Uber and Lyft taking 70% to 80% of every ride that you are getting," said Yusuf Haji, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association.

Back in August, Minneapolis Mayor, Jacob Frey, vetoed a rideshare bill that would have mandated pay increases and better protections for drivers. Earlier in the year, Gov. Tim Walz vetoed a measure that would have upped wages for drivers statewide.

Now, the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association is asking for $1.30 per mile and $0.25 per minute.

"You sometimes ask us drivers, ‘Why are we getting charged so much money?’ It's not us who take the money. It's Uber and Lyft that are taking the money," Haji said.

A spokesperson for Uber sent FOX 9 the following statement: "We haven't seen any impact from the action, but we are looking forward to discussing legislation that maintains driver's flexibility while guaranteeing minimum compensation and new protections."

A spokesperson for Lyft sent FOX 9 the following statement: "We are always looking for ways to improve the driver experience on our platform. That's why just this week we announced a new $5 per-ride minimum earnings guarantee and a partnership with MULDA to provide additional support to Twin Cities drivers. And it's why we continue to advocate at the state and local levels for new laws that protect driver independence while bringing them additional benefits and protections, most recently through the company's work on the state's rideshare task force."