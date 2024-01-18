Shakopee High School hockey player Mikayla McCarvel dies weeks after crash

article

The Shakopee community is mourning student-athlete Mikayla McCarvel after she died from injuries sustained in a car crash the day after Christmas.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2023, at the intersection of Tintaocanku and Hergott Memorial Drive in Shakopee. McCarvel was a passenger in one of the vehicles at the time of the collision, according to the police report.

The family previously posted on the Caring Bridge website that McCarvel sustained injuries in the crash, including broken bones and a brain injury. However, the family announced she died on Tuesday, Jan. 16, adding her injuries were "too significant to overcome."

Her family said the teen was an organ donor, and she was "able to grant several prayers of other families who were waiting ever so patiently on a donor registry," the post reads.

McCarvel, a senior at Shakopee Senior High, had just turned 18 on Jan. 14, 2024. She played varsity hockey, soccer, saxophone, piano, and recently, she learned to play the guitar. According to her obituary, McCarvel is described as incredibly kind, having an infectious smile and loved helping others.

"Mikayla’s life was one filled with endless adventure. It was hard to keep up with all the things she wanted to do next. She was never one to shy away from something new for fear of failure or embarrassment," her family wrote on Caring Bridge. "To best honor her – go try something new…find that new adventure."

Shakopee Public School says it will deploy a crisis team to support grieving students, families, and school members.

The crash remains under investigation.