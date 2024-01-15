article

Good Samaritans ran to help after a box truck careened off Highway 101 north of Rogers, Minn., and ended up in the Crow River.

Around 3:15 p.m., Minnesota State Patrol says the driver, a 46-year-old man, was headed northbound in a box truck on Highway 101 near County Road 36 when the truck went off the road, hit a guardrail, and launched down into the river.

The good Samaritans were able to help the driver get to safety. Troopers say he suffered only minor injuries but was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Chopper video shows the box truck ripped apart after the crash, with its contents spilled across the river's ice. As of 4:30 p.m., efforts were underway to tow the box truck out.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.