Wisconsin company severs ties with Water Gremlin over chemical concerns
A Wisconsin company is severing ties with White Bear Township-based company Water Gremlin, which has faced pushback for pollution concerns.
President approves disaster declaration for Wisconsin's mid-July severe weather
President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin, which was impacted by severe storms, tornadoes and straight line winds in mid-July, according to a press release.
Somerset board approves ordinance prohibiting tubers from exiting Apple River at park
For decades, tubing along the Apple River has brought thousands of people to Somerset, Wisconsin every year. But, some townspeople worry a change will take a bite out of one of the economic engines of their community.
Tornado touches down in Pierce County, Wisconsin
A tornado touched down in Pierce County, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.