Minnesota Primary Election results: Senate Districts 41-67

While Minnesota's congressional races are at center stage, all 201 seats in the Minnesota Legislature are on the ballot, including 67 senate seats.

Sixty-seven districts, with two parties, comes out to 134 races. To help with the loading of this page, we've cut the Minnesota Senate races into three pages. Below are the races for Districts 21-40. Click here for races for click here for Districts 1-20 and click here for Districts 21-40.

Results

Minnesota primary election results

Tap or click on the race below for individual results.

U.S. House:

Governor

Secretary of State

Attorney General

Auditor

Minnesota Senate:

Minnesota House:

Hennepin County Attorney