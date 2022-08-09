Minnesota Primary Election results: US House
article
(FOX 9) - There are eight Congressional Districts in Minnesota up for election this fall, and the Aug. 9 primary narrows that field down to one candidate from each party per district.
Here are the results from the eight districts:
Additional details about other House races can be found below:
- Congressional District 1 (Primary)
- Congressional District 1 (Special Election)
- Congressional District 5
Other primary election results:
Minnesota Senate:
Minnesota House: