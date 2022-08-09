Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Primary Election results: US House

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 9
article

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

(FOX 9) - There are eight Congressional Districts in Minnesota up for election this fall, and the Aug. 9 primary narrows that field down to one candidate from each party per district. 

Here are the results from the eight districts:

Additional details about other House races can be found below: 

Other primary election results: 

Governor

Secretary of State

Attorney General

Auditor

Hennepin County Attorney

Minnesota Senate: 

Minnesota House: