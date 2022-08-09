Minnesota Primary Election results: Congressional District 1

Minnesotans living in the First Congressional District have a bit of a confusing ballot this year.

That's because voters in southern Minnesota are voting in a primary to determine the November matchup for the First Congressional District's next two-year term, and also a Special Election to choose who will finish out late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term, which ends in January.

The special election, which features former Republican state Rep. Brad Finstad and Democrat Jeff Ettinger, a former Hormel CEO, is taking place within the "old" Congressional District 1 boundaries (they were redrawn earlier this year). You can find those results here.

Finstad and Ettinger are also competing in the primary. On the Republican ballot, Finstad and Republican state Rep. Jeremy Munson are vying to represent the First Congressional District. The DFL ballot features Ettinger, businessman George Kalberer and attorney James Rainwater.

Brian Abrahamson, Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party, and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Richard Reisdorf are also on the primary ballot.

Here are the results of the primaries in the First Congressional District:

