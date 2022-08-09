Minnesota Primary Election results: Hennepin County Attorney

The field of DFL candidates for Hennepin County Attorney is packed, with seven candidates vying to replace outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman.

This is the first primary for Hennepin County Attorney in 30 years, and it's quite competitive — especially as violent crime is top of mind for many who live in the state's most populous county.

The leading candidates heading into the primary seem to be DFL-endorsed Mary Moriarty, a former Hennepin County Public defender; Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, a Democrat; and former judge Martha Holton Dimick. All three are the top fundraisers.

Other candidates include Assistant Anoka County Attorney Paul Ostrow; former Hennepin County commissioner and judge Tad Jude, the only prominent Republican on the ballot; attorney Jarvis Jones; and Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Saraswati Singh.

When the polls close at 8 p.m., we'll update this story with the results.

Hennepin County Sheriff primary results

Another watched race in Hennepin County is for sheriff, to replace troubled Sheriff Dave Hutchinson, who isn't seeking a second term after a DWI crash last year. There are three candidates on the ballot: Dawanna Witt, a sheriff's office major; Jai Hanson, a Bloomington police officer, and Joseph Banks, a bail agent and former officer.

The two candidates who receive the most votes in each race will move on to the general election in November.

