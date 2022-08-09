Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Primary Election results: Governor

By FOX 9 Staff
2022 Midterm Elections
Republican Dr. Scott Jensen (left) and Gov. Tim Walz.  (Supplied)

(FOX 9) - In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who is seeking a second term, and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen are largely looking ahead to the Nov. 2 election. 

Walz is being challenged by Ole Savior of Minneapolis. And Republican-endorsed Jensen is facing a primary challenge from Joyce Lynn Lacey and Bob Carney Jr.

