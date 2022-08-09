Minnesota Primary Election results: Governor
(FOX 9) - In the governor's race, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who is seeking a second term, and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen are largely looking ahead to the Nov. 2 election.
Walz is being challenged by Ole Savior of Minneapolis. And Republican-endorsed Jensen is facing a primary challenge from Joyce Lynn Lacey and Bob Carney Jr.

