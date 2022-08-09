Minnesota Primary Election results: Secretary of State

article

The primary for Minnesota Secretary of State is one of five statewide elected offices in Minnesota, with Democratic incumbent Steve Simon seeking to hold the position once again.

In the DFL primary, Simon faces challenger Steve Carlson. In the Republican primary, attorney Kim Crockett and author and activist Erik van Mechelen are seeking the nomination.

