Minnesota Special Election results: Congressional District 1

article

People living in Minnesota's "old" First Congressional District are headed to the polls to elect a representative to finish out the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term, which ends in January.

Former Republican state Rep. Brad Finstad and Democrat Jeff Ettinger, a former Hormel CEO, won their primaries in June, and are joined on the Special Election ballot with Haroun McClellan, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party, and Richard B. Reisdorf, Legal Marijuana Now Party.

The winner will represent the district until January 2023. This election is being held in the "old" First Congressional District. Boundaries for the district were redrawn earlier this year after the 2020 Census.

Finstad and Ettinger are among those competing in primaries to represent the First Congressional District in Congress. This primary will determine the November matchup for the next two-year term representing the southern Minnesota district. You can find those results here.

Results in this race are expected to be delayed, Secretary of State Steve Simon said on Monday. This is because the state is using an alternate results reporting process due to the election happening within the current district boundaries and at the same time as the primary election for the new district boundaries.

"The method for reporting the special election results includes more manual steps. As a result, counties have been instructed to report these results once they have results for all precincts within their county," Simon's office said.

When the results do come in, you can find them below:

Minnesota primary election results

Tap or click on the race below for individual results.

U.S. House:

Governor

Secretary of State

Attorney General

Auditor

Minnesota Senate:

Minnesota House:

Hennepin County Attorney