Minnesota Primary Election results: Congressional District 5

In Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar faces a Democratic primary challenger in a race where crime has emerged as the biggest issue.

Omar's challenger, former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels, opposes the movement to defund the police and last year helped defeat efforts to replace the city's police department. Omar, who supported the referendum, has a substantial money advantage and is expected to benefit from a strong grassroots operation.

Omar is used to competitive primaries by now. She won the seat in 2018 after defeating Margaret Anderson Kelliher in the Democratic primary. She held the seat in 2020 after a battle with political newcomer Antone Melton-Meaux.

Other Democratic candidates on the primary ballot include AJ Kern and Albert Ross.

On the Republican primary ballot, Cicely Davis and Royce White are seeking the GOP nomination.

