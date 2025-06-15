Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Eagan shelter-in-place not related to manhunt

article

The Brief A shelter-in-place issued in Eagan is not related to the Minnesota lawmaker shootings, city officials confirmed. A large police presence is at Falcon Way and Lexington Avenue, which is in the air of the shelter-in-place. Authorities have not provided details about the shelter-in-place or the large police presence in Eagan.



A shelter-in-place issued in Eagan Sunday is not related to the shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers, city officials confirmed.

Eagan shelter-in-place

What we know:

A shelter-in-place has been issued in Eagan, in the area of Falcon Way and Lexington Avenue. City officials confirmed with FOX 9 it is not related to the shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

An emergency alert sent to the public says that Eagan police are dealing with an "emergency situation" in the area. The alert is asking those in the area to shelter-in-place, and to stay away from doors and windows.

FOX 9 crews are at the scene and are reporting a large police presence in that area, including SWAT teams.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what the "emergency situation" is, or what led up to it.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

Timeline:

Here's a look at the timeline of what we know so far about the two lawmakers who were shot:

READ MORE: Live updates on Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter manhunt continues for 2nd day

About 2 a.m. on June 14

A 911 call in Champlin was made at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Police then found that Minnesota Sen. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, had been shot. Both Hoffman and his wife are recovering from gunshot wounds after undergoing surgery at the hospital.

3:35 a.m. June 14

Brooklyn Park police officers then "proactively" went to the home of Rep. Hortman, authorities say. It was there that they encountered the suspect, who was dressed up as an officer with a fake police vehicle. The suspect opened fire on officers, but the suspect fled. In the suspect's vehicle, authorities found a manifesto with lawmakers' names on it and papers with "No Kings" written on them.

5:30 a.m. June 14

The shelter-in-place alert was sent at 5:30 a.m. by BPPD for the 3-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course.

Around 6 a.m. June 14

Vance Boelter briefly returned to a home near 49th and Fremont in Minneapolis, where he rented a room part-time. He texted two of the roommates that he had made some bad choices, he doesn't want to implicate them, and he may be dead soon. He did have vehicles at the home and broke out one of the windows, but it's unclear if he took one of those vehicles before he fled. The image of Boelter in the cowboy hat is from the surveillance cameras at this home. The renters have been allowed back inside the home.

Around 9:45 a.m. June 14

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced at a press conference that Hortman and her husband had died after being shot. Walz said they're "cautiously optimistic" about Hoffman and his wife's recovery.

Around 11 a.m. June 14

Authorities and Gov. Walz urged people to not attend any political rallies until the suspect is apprehended.

Around 11:30 a.m. June 14

Champlin authorities say there is no current threat to public safety in the city.

Sometime in the morning on June 14

Authorities confirmed to FOX 9 that Boelter's wife was in a vehicle that was involved in a traffic stop on Saturday morning near Onamia. FOX 9 has been told that during the stop where the suspect's wife and relatives were questioned, they were found with passports and cash. Boelter's wife is not in custody, officials told FOX 9.

Before 1 p.m. June 14

The Associated Press identified Vance Luther Boelter, 57, as the suspect. He was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016 and then by Gov. Walz in 2019 to the nonpartisan workforce development board. His term expired in 2023.

About 1:30 p.m. June 14

Police clear the scene at Hoffman's house in Champlin.

Around 1:45 p.m. June 14

Police served a search warrant at a home near 49th and Fremont in Minneapolis in connection with the investigation. Authorities used battering rams to get inside. Those who are renting the home told FOX 9 Boelter was a part-time renter of a room in the home.

Around 2 p.m. on June 14

Law enforcement in Green Isle sent tactical units to a home about 5 miles southeast of town as part of the manhunt to find Boelter. Boelter has a home in Green Isle.

3 p.m. on June 14

Authorities named Vance Boelter as a "person of interest" and suspect in the case, and asked for the public's help in locating him.

3:03 p.m. on June 14

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota to honor and remember Melissa Hortman. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to do the same, a press release said.

"Today Minnesota lost a great leader. A formidable public servant and a fixture of the state Capitol, Melissa Hortman woke up every day determined to make our state a better place," said Gov. Walz. "She served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, and tirelessness. Minnesota’s thoughts are with her loved ones."

3:20 p.m. on June 14

Brooklyn Park authorities have cleared the shelter-in-place order. But an alert sent to people living in the area asks people to call 911 if you see something suspicious. Police will still be in the area collecting evidence. Meanwhile, Mercy Hospital remains on lockdown.

3:50 p.m. on June 14

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the initial reports for the Hortmans, saying Melissa Hortman, 55, and Mark Hortman, 58, both died of multiple gunshot wounds. A time of death was not listed, but the report says Mark Hortman died at North Memorial Hospital, while Melissa Hortman died at her home.

4 p.m. on June 14

The FBI is offering a $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Vance Boelter.

9 p.m. on June 14

FOX 9 confirmed Yvette Hoffman is awake and alert following the shooting.

7 a.m. on June 15

The manhunt for Vance Boelter continues into day 2.

10:50 a.m. on June 15

An emergency alert was issued in Sibley County after Boelter's vehicle was found near Minnesota Highway 25 and 301 Avenue in Faxon Township. The suspect was not located.

Law-enforcement will be going to area residences to ask to search properties.

5:39 p.m. on June 15

BCA Superintendent Drew Evans at a briefing Sunday provided an update on the search for Boelter, saying they continue to work on locating and taking him into custody. There are state and federal warrants for his arrest nationally.